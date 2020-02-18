Story from Living

We Found The Hotel Where Peter Stayed On Last Night’s Episode Of The Bachelor

Hannah Rimm
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
In case you missed it, our boy Pilot Pete made it to the hometowns episode of The Bachelor in one (very boring) piece. His final destination in his whirlwind trip around the south (and the midwest, we see you, Iowa) was to Virginia Beach, VA to meet Victoria F.'s family. While the whole episode was unnecessarily dramatic, the most dramatic part of the episode was not Victoria's breakdown or Peter running into his ex, it was his Virginia Beach hotel room. With its tan on tan striped wallpaper, college dorm room-esque couch, and knock off Emeco chairs, let's just say, the viewers were horrified.
The internet's pure horror meant one thing, I had to find this hotel room. Now, I pride myself in my sleuthing abilities, but somebody call Jake Peralta, this find might just make me Detective Of The Year*. After an extensive amount of scouring the Virginia Beach hotel scene and matching carpets, couches, and wall art — I found what looks to be the hotel (and the specific room, the Corner King Oceanfront Suite). It's the Courtyard Marriot Virginia Beach Oceanfront and it costs $124-$159 a night. Maybe it's not typical The Bachelor standards, but I would decidedly stay there if I did not have to spend any time in my hotel room except to sleep.
That being said, The Bachelor franchise is notorious for making its contestants walk into hotel rooms and gasp. They jump on beds, they eat chocolate-covered strawberries, they look out the window and scream (which was truly uncalled for in Cleveland). Plus, after spending weeks traveling across South America and staying in the fanciest resorts, this feels like a downgrade. If anything, Peter's Courtyard by Marriot digs proves what we've always known, this season is just as boring as tan-on-tan striped wallpaper and faded patterned carpet.
*I would like to give a special shout out to Twitter user @bepryor for helping this sleuth out.
Refinery29 reached out to Marriott for comment.
