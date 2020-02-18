The news of Madison’s virginity isn’t posed as the simple — and possibly boring — subject of a conversation between two adults or a small part of her story. Instead, it is the late-breaking threat to one of the Bachelor 2020’s healthiest relationships and the twist in her narrative that could ruin her relationship forever. That’s a painfully overwhelming attitude around sex, and likely only makes viewers at home who are still waiting to do the deed more anxious — or, even ashamed — about a small part of their personhood.

