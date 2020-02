The conversation around Madison’s sexual history begins in earnest during the final portion of her hometown, when she sits down with her mom. This is a baby step for The Bachelor(ette), since Colton’s sexual history was scrutinized weeks ahead of his hometown date during Becca Kufrin’s season. At least The Bachelor has waited eight weeks to dissect Madison’s decisions. The extremely religious Prewett’s women’s hometown conversation is cryptic, which forces viewers to try to put together the obscure meaning of their discussion like detectives in the Da Vinci Code. Then, finally, Madison says in a confessional, “I am saving myself for marriage.” Bachelor Peter Weber — a man who famously “ fucked in a windmill ” four times — still doesn’t know.