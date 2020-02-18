Obviously, this news has Peter shook. So, before entering Victoria’s family’s home, he asks Victoria about what Merissa said. Victoria immediately turns defensive and jumps to the conclusion that he’s taking “stupid girl’s side” and that their relationship can’t move forward. Peter explains that he couldn’t not bring what Merissa said up, but Victoria continues to take offense that he would do this before meeting her family, as if there was any other option. It seems throughout this conversation like Victoria is looking for a way out — either because she consciously is not into Peter or because she subconsciously pushes away those who care about her, which is how Peter seems to take it. (To be clear, I have no idea if this is something she has a history of doing.) “You deserve to be loved, okay? Don’t push that away,” he says as they part ways. As Peter drives off, Victoria’s family comforts her in the driveway.