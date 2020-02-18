And, yeah, that's about it for now. There hasn't been any huge drama with her family that Hannah Ann has shared with Peter during any dates, and they all seem to get along great. The conflict here seems like it's going to come from Hannah Ann's dad not wanting to "give his blessing" to Peter considering he still has three other women remaining. There's always one family where this happens. Why can't they just be fine with their daughter maybe marrying a dude they've known for an hour and she's known for six weeks, if he decides that he likes her more than three other women? It's not that hard.