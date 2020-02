Moving on, the first one-on-one date goes to Madison Prewett , who you may recall had the very first one-on-one when she attended his parents’ vow renewal. They explore a fishing village, Peter’s scar now free from its bandages and taking in the breeze. Things are fun and light during the day portion, but at night turn more serious when Madison brings up religion. She says that her Christian faith is a huge part of her life, and that she’s looking for a husband who is on the same page. Peter tells her that he was raised Christian, but “a lot of times I do feel like my faith could be stronger.” This does not sound exactly like what Madison is looking for (she asked quite bluntly for the spiritual leader of her future family), but Peter tells her that he’s falling in love with her and gives her a rose. That’s enough for both of them, at least for now.