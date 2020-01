With one click of Madison's Instagram , it's easy to see what we missed on The Bachelor premiere — her bio includes a quote urging readers to always stand up for their beliefs. She also cites two Bible verses. The first is Proverbs 31:8, which says, " Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves , for the rights of all who are destitute." The second is Romans 5:8, which says, "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." Madison's Christian faith seems to be foremost in her life, and it's through acts of helping others that she demonstrates her devotion. That includes her full-time job as a foster parent recruiter.