Another season of The Bachelor is upon us (can I get an amen?), and that can only mean one thing — that ABC (and windmill-loving pilot Peter Weber) has sifted through a bunch of ladies who will, hopefully, be on the show for the "right seasons." Or, if they're actually into Peter, the "flight reasons." One standout from Peter's list of eligible Bachelorettes is Madison Prewett, who has great hair, pretty eyes, and, most importantly, one heck of a resume when it comes to trying to make the world a better place. Not that her intro package told us any of that.
Instead, the video intro focused on the fact that Madison is the daughter of Chad Prewett, who is Director of Operations for the Auburn University's basketball team, and she's an Auburn graduate, too. We know Madison loves basketball, that she led her high-school basketball team to four state championships, and was named MVP. But a sports story this is not, it's not super likely you'll Madison repeating the Auburn equivalent of "roll tide" over and over (which is "war eagle," if you didn't know). That's because Madison has bigger fish to fry and a world to, frankly, save — she's probably the most philanthropic Bachelor contestant we've seen in a long time.
With one click of Madison's Instagram, it's easy to see what we missed on The Bachelor premiere — her bio includes a quote urging readers to always stand up for their beliefs. She also cites two Bible verses. The first is Proverbs 31:8, which says, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute." The second is Romans 5:8, which says, "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." Madison's Christian faith seems to be foremost in her life, and it's through acts of helping others that she demonstrates her devotion. That includes her full-time job as a foster parent recruiter.
According to ABC, Madison's dream is to "travel the world and spread love through missionary work," and she hopes someday to open her own orphanage. She's definitely on her way there, as Madison's Instagram features some of her helpful works, including working with children in Uganda and Nicaragua and speaking out against human trafficking.
"My heart found its joy as I served the beautiful people the world calls 'poor' but who seemed so rich in love," Madison wrote in one of her captions. "I saw myself in those little faces. I looked at them and felt this love that was unimaginable and knew that this is the way God sees me... I saw only children hungry for love that I was eager to share with them. I adored them, not because of who I was but because of who He is."
Whether you're religious or not, it's pretty cool that Madison is doing her part to try and make the world a better place for future generations.
The Bachelor loves to focus on the interpersonal drama between contestants, and yeah, that's fun to watch to an extent. But how about, instead of showing one more argument born out of contestants being sequestered in close quarters or "virgin" scandal, The Bachelor let Peter and the American people into Madison's charitable works. In today's topsy-turvy news cycle (understatement of the century, I know), don't we all deserve to enjoy some happy, genuinely uplifting material for once?
