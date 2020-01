But regardless of when, how, or if it comes up, you can remember on your own that Kelsey has a fraternal twin and a younger sister. Kelsey's twin sister is named Kayla and that their younger sister is named Kalason . All of the sisters seem to take up a lot of Instagram real estate, and each photo is shared with messages of love and support — then again, no one posts Instagrams of the times they fought with siblings over the TV remote or space in the bathroom mirror. Still, there's some cute family bonding going on, and Kayla and Kalason both rooted for Kelsey when she competed as Miss Iowa in the Miss USA competition in 2017. (Yep, Kelsey is one of the five pageant gals participating in this season.)