Peter already had concerns about both Victoria and Hannah. With Victoria, he doesn't feel like she's showing her emotions enough and she basically admitted she isn't ready to marry him. Hannah admitted she hasn't been in love before which — in Peter's eyes — apparently precludes her from being able to find it with him. And then there's Kelley Flanagan, Natasha Parker, and Kelsey Weier. They've all had fine times with Peter, but it's pretty clear he's not super set on any of them. Though he's stood up for her and definitely has chemistry with her, he's had a lot of drama with Kelsey already (drama he stoked, but moving on). His initial spark with Kelley seems to have gone out if their one-on-one was any indication, and he hasn't really made time to truly get to know Natasha. That's probably why they were hardly shown at all in the preview aside from, like, Natasha and Kelley both hoping he would send someone else home.