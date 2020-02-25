Story from TV Shows

What To Expect From Victoria F. On The Bachelor: Women Tell All

Martha Sorren
Peter Weber may have accepted all of Victoria Fuller's non-answers about their relationship all season long, but that's not working for fans. They have questions about the many rumors swirling around Victoria F., and they're going to want answers at the Bachelor: Women Tell All, which Victoria F. was reportedly at.
Victoria has yet to be eliminated from Peter's season, but it's not unheard of for currently competing contestants to show up on the Women Tell All (WTA) when they've been the subject of controversy throughout the season. For example, Courtney Robertson would go on to win Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor, but she still showed up to the WTA to hear the other women out and apologize for some of the mean comments she'd made about them throughout filming. 
Bachelor spoiler blogger Stephen Carbone (aka Reality Steve) had reported on some of the rumors about Victoria during filming (rumors that Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa would later tell him about on the show), and Victoria went on the defensive long before the show began airing. Back in November, she posted to Instagram, "The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait." That time and place may very well be the WTA, which filmed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 21. According to Reality Steve, Victoria was in attendance at the WTA, but you don't just have to take his word for it.
View this post on Instagram

JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.

A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on

Along with many of the other Bachelor contestants, Victoria posted about being in Los Angeles over the same weekend that the WTA filmed. She would have no reason to be in LA besides going on the reunion show, since she lives across the country in Virginia Beach. On Saturday, a day after the WTA taped, Victoria posted on her Instagram Story that she was at Staples Center watching the Los Angeles Clippers game with fellow contestant Sydney Hightower. That isn't definitive proof that she was there, of course, but it's likely more than a coincidence that she was in LA at the same time that the WTA filmed — and that she was hanging out with other Bachelor stars who were also likely there for the WTA.
Notably, neither Hannah Ann Sluss nor Madison Prewett were in Los Angeles this weekend, because — as the likely final two — they won't be going on the WTA. Hannah Ann posted on her Instagram Story that she was in Florida over the weekend, and Madison was making TikToks at the Auburn Arena in Alabama all weekend. Neither were anywhere near LA.
It's unclear if Peter will eliminate Victoria before she goes on the WTA or if she attends to tell her side of the story while still a competing member of the show. But things seem to go downhill for her on the Fantasy Suite date according to a Bachelor sneak peek posted by Entertainment Weekly. It's not out of the question that Peter may be sending her home soon. 
In the clip, the two are sitting down to dinner when Victoria says that they need to have a conversation about communication. She tells Peter she needs to know exactly what he wants from her, and Peter tells her he needs to be confident that he can count on her, because she has tried to push him away. At that point Victoria starts to get frustrated, saying over and over again that she's trying but she doesn't know why she's questioning everything. "I don't know what you want," she adds, even though Peter just told her exactly what he wants. The conversation seems to go around and around just like many of his others with her. Perhaps this will be the breaking point for him to send her home.
Either way, expect to see Victoria on the WTA — perhaps to explain her side of the rumors, perhaps to explain her struggles with Peter, and maybe even to make a Bachelorette pitch. You just never know with her.
