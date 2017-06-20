Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Bachelorette. Read at your own risk.
There's only room for one racist in Bachelor Nation — and that's current Bachelorette contestant Lee, who somehow remains in the game despite being an instigator and author of several bigoted tweets.
Against the odds, Lee received yet another rose during last night's show, though any romantic future with Rachel Lindsay seems unlikely given her latest tweets.
It all started with a tone-deaf tweet from former Bachelor contestant Leah Block, who competed on Ben Higgins' season 20. (Viewers may remember Higgins parting ways with Block after she tried to cast aspersions on Lauren Bushnell, to whom he ended up getting engaged.)
Block, who also competed on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, made a joke at the expense of this season's diverse cast, tweeting, "I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, 'What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?' DEAD."
That would be VH1's reality show franchise Love & Hip Hop, which has a predominantly Black cast.
Bachelor Nation was quick to call out the offensive remark. Astrid Loch, who starred on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and is friends with Lindsay, shot back this reply: "Are you watching with Lee?"
Then Lindsay herself waded in.
"Let me know if she wants to meet Lee... they sound like they would have a lot in common," she tweeted to Block, adding the hashtag #ihavetimetoday.
Let me know if she wants to meet Lee...they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017
Long story short: Block has not only deleted the tweet, but her entire Twitter account seems to have vanished. There's no hiding these receipts, though.
Even better: Lindsay and Loch's references to Lee suggest that our little conservative cowboy is on his way out. Yee-haw. Roll on next week.
