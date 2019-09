Bachelorette Contestant Lee Garrett Shares How He Was Cast

"I got a message on Facebook from one of the show scouts saying, 'Lee! What would you think if I asked if you would be interested to try out for The Bachelorette?' It kind of shocked me. I thought, 'Me?' I had never seen the show before so I was honest and told them I don’t know much about it," he told the outlet . "I don’t see myself as the type of guy to really go on a show like that — because you think it’s a bunch of guys that are dashing and I’m a Mississippi boy. It wasn’t something that I ever thought I’d be doing. But I told them it intrigued me and then it went from there into six months of interviews and all kinds of things."