The next morning, Chris Harrison delivers a group-date card: Brian, Jonathan, Peter, Alex, Will, and Fred are invited to join Rachel at a taping of Ellen. (Which, in space and time as we know it,!) The men are instructed to peel off their shirts and dance up on women in the audience. They do, gladly, and get dollar bills jammed into their waistbands for their trouble. Alex has apparently discovered his calling, grinding and twerking like a man possessed. If Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t work out for him, he should look into that Magic Mike Live show in Vegas . Then they play a round of Never Have I Ever with Ellen, which leaves poor Fred — who’s already discouraged that Rachel can’t seem to get past the elementary-school version of him that lingers in her mind — feeling insecure that three of the other men have already kissed his longtime dream girl.