Powers' comments are a prime example of transphobia that shouldn't be swept under the rug but should foster a conversation. These kinds of comments about the trans community are harmful, and unfortunately, they're not uncommon. "I think most people think we are too 'dangerous' or complicated to love because of the misconceptions in media and communities that we are deceitful or lying about who we are," Sasha Alexander, co-founder of Black Trans Media, told Mic in February. "Imagine your whole life you were told that no one would love you because of who you are, that no one would love your body because you are trans, that not only will no one love you but someone may try to hurt you."