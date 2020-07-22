Reality TV Shows From Around The Globe Reality TV Shows From Around The Globe

Reality TV shows are similar in many ways. There are hidden cameras, unfiltered conversations, and real-life encounters, and each episode leaves the audience with the same voyeuristic satisfaction. While American reality shows may feel like the epicenter of the popular TV genre, there are many more out there. Reality TV extends across the globe, each series capturing a slice of life from its country of origin. These are just a few examples of what the “real” world looks like.

image from Deadlist Catch

Deadlist Catch

location:Alaska, U.S.

The deadliest job on earth? Fishing for snow crabs in Alaska.

image from Made In Mexico

Made In Mexico

location:Mexico

A group of wealthy and glamorous friends have their fair share of drama while showing off Mexico City.

image from Cheer

Cheer

location:Texas, U.S.

The often harsh realities of competitive cheerleading are examined in this beloved series about the sport and the family it builds.

image from The Bachelorette Canada

The Bachelorette Canada

location:Canada

A single woman weeds through dozens of single men to (hopefully) find her true love.

image from 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé

location:All Over

After spending 90 days together, a long-distance couple must decide if they want to wed.

image from Resistiré

Resistiré

location:Chile

Survival is pushed to the limits in this extreme competition series where contestants are deprived of food, water, and resources in the Andes mountains.

image from The Circle Brazil

The Circle Brazil

location:Brazil

Impressive social media skills mean a big cash prize in this friendly and light-hearted reality series.

image from Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster

location:Brazil

The Brazilian episodes of Netflix's first-ever global competition series are hosted by local favs who helped make the series a phenomenon.

image from Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore

location:Newcastle, England

The Jersey Shore is given a run for its money in this Newcastle-based MTV reality series about a group of friends in England.

image from First Dates

First Dates

location:London, England

Unlike other dating shows, this one takes place at a blind date-only restaurant where the staff is known to get involved.

image from Prince Charming

Prince Charming

location:Germany

Men search for thier prince charmings in Germany's first reality series about gay couples.

image from Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight

location:Denmark

A team of experts place two singles together so they can get married immediately after meeting each other.

image from Expedition Robinson

Expedition Robinson

location:Sweden

Before Survivor became a phenonmenon in the United States, Sweden debuted the original survival reality series that pushed people to live in an isolated location in hopes of winning a grand prize.

image from Dom-2

Dom-2

location:Russia

Singles work to build a house together and find love. The show has resulted in marriages, children, and a dedicated fanbase.

image from The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg

The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg

location:South Africa

Africa's first Real Housewives franchise centers around a group of elite women, two of whom are going through a divorce.

image from Being Bonang

Being Bonang

location:South Africa

Businesswoman Bonang Matheba gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her fast-paced life.

image from The Next Superstar

The Next Superstar

location:Kenya

The search for Kenya's best new actor is on in the country's first-ever acting competition reality series.

image from Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

location:India

Audiences at home vote contestants out of a Big Brother-esque house in this long-running reality TV series.

image from The Rap of China

The Rap of China

location:China

Born out a frustration around the fakenesss of reality TV, this Chinese show highlights a group of talented rappers who aim to "keep it real."

image from Hyori's Homestay

Hyori's Homestay

location:South Korea

Since 2017, Korean it-couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon have been letting the world inside their idyllic home.

image from Ainori Love Wagon

Ainori Love Wagon

location:Japan

A hot pink bus becomes more than just transportation for seven singles who hop aboard for a summer of travel and, hopefully, love.

image from Selling Houses Australia

Selling Houses Australia

location:Perth, Australia

As one of the country's most successful reality series, this show proves home improvement is universally beloved.

image from Instant Hotel

Instant Hotel

location:Coober Pedy, Australia

Duos compete to have the best rental properties (and somehow don't utter the name Airbnb, where you can rent all of them).

image from Yummy Mummies

Yummy Mummies

location:Melbourne, Australia

Wealthy and pregnant? You'll fit right in on this Real Housewives-adjacent series.

image from Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia

location:Sydney, Australia

The Australian version of the popular U.K. series is still about excited and tan singles looking for love.

