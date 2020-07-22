North America
South America
Europe
Asia
Africa
Australia
Reality TV shows are similar in many ways. There are hidden cameras, unfiltered conversations, and real-life encounters, and each episode leaves the audience with the same voyeuristic satisfaction. While American reality shows may feel like the epicenter of the popular TV genre, there are many more out there. Reality TV extends across the globe, each series capturing a slice of life from its country of origin. These are just a few examples of what the “real” world looks like.
* MAP IS NOT TO SCALE
Alaska, U.S.
The deadliest job on earth? Fishing for snow crabs in Alaska.
Mexico
A group of wealthy and glamorous friends have their fair share of drama while showing off Mexico City.
Texas, U.S.
The often harsh realities of competitive cheerleading are examined in this beloved series about the sport and the family it builds.
Canada
A single woman weeds through dozens of single men to (hopefully) find her true love.
All Over
After spending 90 days together, a long-distance couple must decide if they want to wed.
Chile
Survival is pushed to the limits in this extreme competition series where contestants are deprived of food, water, and resources in the Andes mountains.
Brazil
Impressive social media skills mean a big cash prize in this friendly and light-hearted reality series.
Brazil
The Brazilian episodes of Netflix's first-ever global competition series are hosted by local favs who helped make the series a phenomenon.
Newcastle, England
The Jersey Shore is given a run for its money in this Newcastle-based MTV reality series about a group of friends in England.
London, England
Unlike other dating shows, this one takes place at a blind date-only restaurant where the staff is known to get involved.
Germany
Men search for thier prince charmings in Germany's first reality series about gay couples.
Denmark
A team of experts place two singles together so they can get married immediately after meeting each other.
Sweden
Before Survivor became a phenonmenon in the United States, Sweden debuted the original survival reality series that pushed people to live in an isolated location in hopes of winning a grand prize.
Russia
Singles work to build a house together and find love. The show has resulted in marriages, children, and a dedicated fanbase.
South Africa
Africa's first Real Housewives franchise centers around a group of elite women, two of whom are going through a divorce.
South Africa
Businesswoman Bonang Matheba gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her fast-paced life.
Kenya
The search for Kenya's best new actor is on in the country's first-ever acting competition reality series.
India
Audiences at home vote contestants out of a Big Brother-esque house in this long-running reality TV series.
China
Born out a frustration around the fakenesss of reality TV, this Chinese show highlights a group of talented rappers who aim to "keep it real."
South Korea
Since 2017, Korean it-couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon have been letting the world inside their idyllic home.
Japan
A hot pink bus becomes more than just transportation for seven singles who hop aboard for a summer of travel and, hopefully, love.
Perth, Australia
As one of the country's most successful reality series, this show proves home improvement is universally beloved.
Coober Pedy, Australia
Duos compete to have the best rental properties (and somehow don't utter the name Airbnb, where you can rent all of them).
Melbourne, Australia
Wealthy and pregnant? You'll fit right in on this Real Housewives-adjacent series.
Sydney, Australia
The Australian version of the popular U.K. series is still about excited and tan singles looking for love.