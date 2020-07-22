Reality TV shows are similar in many ways. There are hidden cameras, unfiltered conversations, and real-life encounters, and each episode leaves the audience with the same voyeuristic satisfaction. While American reality shows may feel like the epicenter of the popular TV genre, there are many more out there. Reality TV extends across the globe, each series capturing a slice of life from its country of origin. These are just a few examples of what the “real” world looks like. * MAP IS NOT TO SCALE