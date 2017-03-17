Corinne Olympios is doing just fine in her post-Bachelor life. The Miami native, mansion villain, and notorious napper has taken her antics down to Mexico to celebrate the best and most Corinne week ever — otherwise known as spring break. The 25-year-old is embracing her time in the limelight by doing what all the former Bachelor contestants do: sponsored content and strategic appearances to keep their brand alive. And she is thriving — she was made for this. Based on what we saw while she was courting Nick Viall, she is mentally always on vacation and down to treat herself in every way possible.
Advertisement
I follow the outspoken cheese pasta-lover on a string of social media sites (in case you are interested to follow along here's her Snapchat: colympios, Instagram, and Twitter), so I can truly attest that she is living her best life down in Cancun celebrating spring break with hundreds of underaged college kids on spring break. Imagine spending your week of freedom before finals and real-life waiting in a huge crowd to see... Corinne. The world is wild, wild place. But she is fucking loving it, of course. I feel like this could also be some prep for an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, no?
Being from one of the most famous beaches in the world — and an obvious fan of champagne — it's only natural that Corinne would be eager to appear at any event involving alcohol, sunshine, and bikinis. Oh, and roses. Lots and lots of roses.
Since Corinne is busy living the dream (and definitely missing her bestie/nanny, Raquel) I compiled a few of the best moments from her trip so far. She's dancing, she's DJing, and she's making Cancun Corinne again.
She's 99.9% definitely getting to stay at her hotel room for free, and look at this view!
And she's holding poolside and nightlife appearances at local clubs as "Corinne from The Bachelor." She has LEGIT fans.
She's eating fancy meals and taking lots (and lots) of selfies.
Spring Break forever.
Advertisement