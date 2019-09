Corinne Olympios is doing just fine in her post-Bachelor life. The Miami native, mansion villain , and notorious napper has taken her antics down to Mexico to celebrate the best and most Corinne week ever — otherwise known as spring break. The 25-year-old is embracing her time in the limelight by doing what all the former Bachelor contestants do: sponsored content and strategic appearances to keep their brand alive. And she is thriving — she was made for this. Based on what we saw while she was courting Nick Viall , she is mentally always on vacation and down to treat herself in every way possible.