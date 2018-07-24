Jason Is The Internet's Next Pick For Bachelor & He Agrees

Jason Tartick left The Bachelorette yesterday, escorted off by our trusty Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Following his exit, Tartick is now being considered for the next Bachelor — he's toothsome, wholesome, and raised in Buffalo, NY, i.e., he's prime Bachelor material.
A corporate banker from Seattle, Tartick started his time on the Bachelorette as a low-key favorite. He wasn't a frontrunner, but audiences liked him. They especially liked that he appeared to have a sense of humor. After model Jordan Kimball delivered an eviscerating speech in episode three, Tartick said, plainly, "That was fucking awesome." (He was bleeped on the show, but we can curse here.)
In Seattle, Tartick works for Key Corporate and Commercial Bank and lives in a high rise, per last night's episode. (Nice, Jason!) He's currently grappling with the fact that people on Twitter are calling him "Daddy."
On his way out of the show, Tartick made it very clear that this was not his scene.
"It means a lot that I could come on such an unconventional journey," he told Kufrin. He gave her a collection of photos from their time together. (All photos from, erm, the Bachelorette.) And then he left, taking his starched collar and his gelled hair with him. Today, he's been actively liking tweets about his Bachelor potential — methinks this is the official start of a Bachelor campaign.
