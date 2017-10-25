Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dream Of Starring On Broadway Is Coming True

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is about to head to the Big Apple to star in a holiday-themed Broadway production, People reports.
Bristowe broke the news to her fans on Monday on her podcast Off The Vine.
"I have an announcement to make: Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to Broadway," she said proudly before telling her fiancé Shawn Booth to "cheers your coffee cup to my wine." You can take the girl off of The Bachelorette, but you can't take The Bachelorette out of the girl.
She then explained she will host the show, Home for the Holidays, when it runs in New York in November and December.
"That's what dreams are made of, if you ask me, because if you'd have asked me when I was little, like, 'Imagine you were on Broadway,' I'd be like, 'Yeah, right,'" she said. "I grew up dancing and singing, and I just love everything about that. I love going to Broadway shows...I actually get to sing in a couple of the songs with the whole cast."
While I'm not sure what a hosting gig at a Broadway performance fully entails, I do know that Bristowe is a natural behind the mic. Don't believe me? Take a look back at the time she showed all of the guys on her group date what it's like to throw down in a rap battle.
Hosting and joining the cast for a couple songs!!! pic.twitter.com/YScPAYBpVZ— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 24, 2017
Bristowe admitted that while she is excited to "get to live in New York for a little minute," Booth and their dog, Doodle, aren't too stoked about the fast-paced city lifestyle. Thankfully, she's not letting that dampen her spirits.
"It's a big deal because I get to go do a show every single night on Broadway...It's so exciting," she said. "It's a Christmas little family holiday show every night in New York. I get to sing!"
Other stars include Candice Glover from American Idol, Josh Kaufman from The Voice, and Bianca Ryan from America's Got Talent.
