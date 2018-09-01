Here’s Why Becca Thinks Jason Should Be The Next Bachelor

There may be billions of eligible men in this world, but in Bachelor Nation, there’s only a few lucky gents who are granted the ultimate title of Bachelor. Anticipation is building to see who will be the next Bachelor — and this season, the pool of potential suitors is particularly exceptional. Joe the Grocer grabbed America’s heart like a perfectly ripe heirloom tomato, and Will Reid had folks of every gender scrambling to buy a floral-print blazer. But our last Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, has her own idea of who should be next franchise star: Jason Tartick, the guy with memorably slicked-back hair.
Kufrin chatted with E! News about why she’s advocating for the Buffalo-born banker. “He's such a sweetheart,” she says, echoing our sentiments entirely. “...Jason will always have a soft spot in my heart. He just has such an exuberant personality, he's just fun and it's contagious so I would love to watch Jason.”
Tartick was unceremoniously let go during the second to last rose ceremony. Kufrin brought him to Thailand, where she discovered that she didn’t see a future with dapper contestant. Luckily for Kufrin, she found love with Garrett Yrigoyen, but it it seems that Tartick still has a soft spot in her heart. “I think it'd be such a fun season. He'd go all in on every single date and make every girl feel comfortable,” said Kufrin.
With his suave looks, fan popularity, and very good hairspray skills, Tartick would make an excellent Bachelor. On the show, he made us laugh with his dad jokes and outgoing personality, and he’s certainly easy on the eyes. While we’re still impatiently tapping our fingers for a Bachelor of color, we agree with Kufrin — he would steal the show just as quickly as he stole our hearts.
We don’t have to wait too long to learn who will be the next Bachelor: ABC has reportedly already cast their next casanova. The decision will be announced this Tuesday, live on Good Morning America. Tune in to see if Tartrick makes the cut; and speaking of cuts, we’re hoping he doesn’t cut that hair. Who else could get away with a combed-back shaggy ‘do?
