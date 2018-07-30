Everything You Need To Know About Jason Tartick, Per Jason Tartick

When I had some time to digest and think about it, I just thought about our journey and how deeply we connected — intellectually, and just emotionally. I mean, we talked about some really meaningful things. We shared things we'd learned from loved ones who are no longer with us. We shared pictures of those people. She met my best friends; I met her best friends. She met my family. I just felt the manner in which we closed the door didn't do justice to [our relationship]. I had mentioned to her on her date that I had a gift that I wanted to give her. So, I gave her the photo book that summarized our story, start to finish. In that book, there was everything from a funny name tag — "Hello, my name is Jason" — from the date where she forgot my name, to some of the deeper conversations about where we were at and where we could have gone. It had nothing to do with trying to win her heart back."