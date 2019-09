Welcome to the Men Tell All, or, how Jordan Kimball proved that there is only one way to win The Bachelorette. The Men Tell All is little more than an excuse for the men who, previously constrained by the rules of The Bachelorette, are free to exorcise their demons onstage. There is a lot of yelling. There is some posturing. Eventually, the Bachelorette arrives and all the men supplicate at her feet, eager to please their once-girlfriend. It's all an elaborate way for ABC to extract event more content from the Bachelorette footage it already has. Tonight, it worked! The Men Tell All was rowdy; the word "pussy" came up at least three times. Jordan Kimball said at least 20 things that I want printed on a T-shirt. Wills told Becca "I love you" and meant it. Jason Tartick used the word "competencies" at least twice. (He also used it in an interview with Refinery29 , but we won't fault him for it — it's, erm, a great word, although I wouldn't call it sexy.)