The episode busies itself with Jason's departure, most likely as a way of prepping him for The Bachelor. As a result, erm, not much else happens. Garrett tells Becca that he's in love with her, a first for him. And Blake starts to get nervous, something that was also happening two weeks ago. They are both truly, deeply, madly in love with Becca. Garrett is a bit more puppyish in love, smiling like some sort of fish, while Blake is in stern, let's-fucking-do-this love mode. Blake is also more a of thirst hat. (Like a thirst trap, but way more vanilla. Missionary thirst trap.) Becca says she's in love with both, too, but there's a clear lean in the Garrett direction. Garrett will win this whole thing! And then, friendlies, we'll get to watch the world's most bizarre social experiment.