Following his win on ABC's The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen continues to apologize for his controversial social media "likes" which made the news rounds earlier this year. Speaking on Good Morning America, Yrigoyen insisted that Kufrin, his bride-to-be, didn't judge him for his Instagram presence.
"I made a public apology on my Instagram," he told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. "I'm really sorry. I didn't mean to offend anybody, but now I know the weight that a like holds...we just addressed it, her and I. I know it went against things that she stood for before but she knows through the show and getting to know me that that's not my true character. She didn't let my Instagram define who I am as a person."
Advertisement
In his apology, which he released on a newly made Instagram (he deleted the previous account), Yrigoyen wrote, "I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive."
His previous account had appeared to "like" a series of offensive memes, all of which espoused a sort of rigidly conservative rhetoric. One meme in particular "joked" that conservative women looked like Tomi Lahren while feminists were fat and ugly. Another meme joked about throwing migrant children over Trump's mythologized wall. Yet another — the most offensive of the bunch — suggested that David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, was a crisis actor. Yrigoyen has yet to address the specifics of his likes in his interviews.
Watch the full GMA interview, below. Yrigoyen and Kufrin will also appear on Live! With Kelly and Ryan today.
"Now I know the weight that a like holds on Instagram..." Garrett responds to social media firestorm in @BacheloretteABC couple's off-screen drama: https://t.co/QRS4Pl1AFx pic.twitter.com/aFx3zhxmyG— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2018
Advertisement