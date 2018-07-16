Of the many cast members headed to the beach for Bachelor In Paradise, Joe The Grocer is already everyone's favorite. A Bachelorette unicorn, Joe Amabile was sent home on night one of the most recent season, despite winning the hearts of pretty much everyone who was watching. He was easygoing, wholesome, and kind — three words I don't associate with BIP, which makes his presence on the show so necessary. Now, a new trailer for the fifth season of the spinoff proves we were right to be excited.
This is our first glimpse of all the key players in action before the series premieres on August 7, and even just a few seconds is enough to assure us that they will not disappoint. Villains Krystal Nielson and Jordan Kimball are out in full force, with the fitness coach already snapping in someone's face, and the male model praising the island for being as beautiful as he is. Bibiana Julian cries, Kendall Long threatens to call the cops, meanwhile good, sweet Amabile is just living his life, giving a shrug to the camera and minding his business.
Other favorites appear in the trailer, like heartbroken Wills Reid, who Becca Kufrin recently sent home on The Bachelorette. Tia Booth, however, is optimistic, telling the camera that she truly thinks she can find love on Paradise — and judging by that shady tweet posted by Bekah Martinez, she just might.
We'll have to wait another month before we get to see the cast in their full messy, sweaty, tearful glory. Until then, watch the trailer below!
