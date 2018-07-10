Garrett receives a rose gleefully, and the third and final one-on-one goes to Blake, the grouchy princess. According to the other men in the house, Blake is "cracking" under pressure. He really wants a date. Like, really. He doesn't seem aware that he's a frontrunner in this competition. Lo and behold, he gets one, and the Baha Men return with a new single. That should have been the first and only thing promoted about this episode. The Baha Men return. With a new single. And, Blake dances to their new single with Becca. He likes to dance, and even appraises Becca's dancing skills favorably. (Something about her having movement in her hips.)