Reading between the lines of tonight's mostly boring episode, there are a few new relationships crowning. There's Jason, who gets his first one-on-one, and there's Leo, who never seemed like he stood a chance. Jason is cardboard American stock: He's a banker, he wears gel in his hair, and he seems just loose enough to enjoy most things. Leo, by contrast, is a California odd boy out. His hair is long and unkempt. He's ever-so-slightly unsure of himself, even though he throws himself off buildings for a living. (That's what stuntmen do, right?) They are men on opposite sides of the (very narrow) Bachelorette spectrum. Leo is of the new-to-the-franchise variety. He says things beyond "I feel like I'm falling in love with you." He has an intriguing career. And, he actually wears his heart on his sleeve, which is to say, he's nervous as hell. Jason is swell — the comparison to Andrew Keegan is pretty apt — but he's nothing beyond the show's usual fare.