Hannah Brown Says She's "Struggling" With Post-Bachelorette Life In Emotional Post

All eyes have turned towards Bachelor In Paradise for the latest reality TV drama, but even though Bachelorette Hannah Brown is no longer in the spotlight, she's still on a journey. Following her split from Jed and her drinks date with runner-up Tyler Cameron, the latter has been spotted going on dates with model Gigi Hadid. Brown has been diplomatic about the whole thing, but in an Instagram caption posted on Monday night, admitted that she's still "struggling" with adjusting back to normal life.
"Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette," she wrote. "I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex."
She's referring to the showdown between her and contestant Luke P., who she sent home after he made disparaging comments about the idea of her having sex with other contestants, a conversation that continued on Twitter.
However, Brown also said she's received new opportunities thanks to her whirlwind year, but because of these opportunities, she's been unable to give as much attention to her friends and family.
"I am not complaining about this past year of adventures. The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for," she wrote. "However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on. // Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too."
She ended the caption by returning to her faith, citing Isaiah 54:10, which reads:
"Though the mountains be shaken
and the hills be removed,
yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken
nor my covenant of peace be removed,”
says the Lord, who has compassion on you."
The post earned her messages of support from fellow former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph, as well as Connor Saeli, who made it to the top 7 on Brown's Bachelorette season before she sent him home.
"Keep doing your thing HB!" he wrote. "We all support you!"
And judging by the over 500, 000 likes, so does the rest of Bachelor Nation.
