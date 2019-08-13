Dylan tries to talk to Hannah for a minute to see if he should even keep pursuing her or if she's just more into Blake (reasonable!), and Blake will not let him talk to her — or let her talk, for that matter. "I feel like I gave you all day today and was respectful," Blake tells Dylan. Bro, that's not how this — BiP or life — works. You didn't give Dylan the day with Hannah; Hannah and Dylan chose to hang out with each other. Eventually, Dylan walks away, and Hannah and Blake keep canoodling, with Blake telling Hannah that she did nothing wrong and that the other cast members aren't judging her. One, does Hannah need to be reassured that she did nothing wrong? She seems fine. Two, um, the other cast members are back at the bar judging her for, seemingly, choosing Blake over Dylan.