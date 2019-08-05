For six seasons, Bachelor nation contestants have been trying to find love on the beaches of Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise. Some genuine relationships have formed out of the show, with multiple marriages and children stemming from couples who met on the series. That may seem surprising once you realize that Bachelor in Paradise films over an incredibly short period of time. So just remember that when Bachelor in Paradise season six filmed, contestants had just over three weeks to make connections and fall in love.
We now know the usual filming period for ABC's summer series thanks to the brief Bachelor in Paradise season 4 filming shutdown, which revealed when the show typically begins shooting. BIP had been filming for a week when production was temporarily halted on June 11. Like with that season, it seems that season 6 also began filming in early June. Demi Burnett was spotted at the airport on June 3, likely on her way to Mexico to begin filming. A couple of days later, blogger Reality Steve tweeted photos of Hannah G. in Mexico on June 5. He reported that filming was slated to begin the next day.
Advertisement
As for how long the season filmed, it definitely went through at least June 16. That's when Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone got married, and, per trailers, their wedding is going to be featured on the show. However, it's likely that filming lasted all the way through the end of June. The Instagram accounts of several BiP contestants — including Demi, Hannah G., Dylan, Blake, Caelynn, Nicole, John Paul Jones, Sydney, Kristina, Bibiana, and Katie — reveal that most of the group were off the social media grid from late May through early July.
Some contestants also made veiled references to going on the show before going off the grid. On June 2, Katie posted a photo of her on the beach with the caption, "Follow me into the ocean for a while." That same day, John Paul Jones posted a photo that he captioned, "Stay tuned..." And Hannah G.'s final Instagram before filming began was on June 4, where she captioned the photo, "Just explorin' again."
Still, if filming did commence on June 6 and it ran through the last week of June, that's only three weeks to find love. It seems impossible. Especially when you consider that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically film for around two months, and even that sounds like far too little time.
But the structure of BiP makes it easier to get to know your potential partner than The Bachelor/ette does. Instead of hoping to get a date once a week (and more often than not getting group dates instead of one-on-ones), BiP contestants spend all day every day with each other. Literally all most contestants get to do is hang out for hours on end with other contestants and talk, swim, drink, and get to know each other. You can learn a lot about a person when you spend 24/7 with them over the span of three weeks.
Clearly, the short timeline doesn't affect the relationship potential for the show. Successful couples from the series include Jade and Tanner Tolbert, who just welcomed their second child; Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who are expecting their second child; Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who just got married; and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who just got engaged. So as long as contestants can manage to survive rose ceremonies, the odds are good for at least a few lasting connections.
Advertisement