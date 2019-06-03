Bachelor Alums Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Got Engaged On A Rooftop

After meeting on Bachelor In Paradise in 2017, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged. The couple (who first appeared as contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively and then met on Bachelor in Paradise) announced the happy news with a series of rooftop photos posted on their Instagrams, the captions of which reveal that Gottschalk got down on one knee on May 31 in Dallas.
"I’m keeping you forever and for always," Gates captioned the snaps, quoting the Shania Twain song. "We will be together all of our days
Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face..."
Gates made it to the very end of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor before getting eliminated in favor of Vanessa Grimaldi (she and Viall would split in August 2017). Gottschalk left during episode 7 of Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, but he and Gates quickly fell for each other that summer on the Bachelor In Paradise island.
The couple was immediately swarmed with well-wishes from Bachelor Nation, with host Chris Harrison commenting "Love you both! Congratulations my friends" and JoJo Fletcher writing "This makes me so happy!!! Congrats you two!!"
Meanwhile, Hannah Brown is in the midst of her own love story as the current Bachelorette, as previous Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed his first child with his winner Lauren Burham. As for Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin? They're still happily engaged to their respective suitors, Bryan Abasolo and Garrett Yrigoyen. Maybe this show works after all...
