At the very end of Tuesday night's Bachelorette finale, Chris Harrison snuck in the news that not only did Jade Roper Tolbert — who met husband Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor In Paradise back in season 2 — give birth to a baby boy on Monday, July 29, she gave birth in her closet, and People has the deets.
“We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long,” Tanner told the outlet. “Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Emmy, almost two years ago, and announced their second pregnancy back in January. However, they probably never anticipated their baby boy would be welcomed into the world among pairs of sneakers and boots.
I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet. I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely. I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby. I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms.
"I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," Tolbert wrote on Instagram Tuesday night when announcing the birth. "I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."
While Tanner promises the full story soon, she briefly explained that her water broke and "75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet."
She described the experience as "one of the scariest moments" of her life, but thanked her husband, his mother, and her mother for sticking by her side.
"I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me," she concluded. "So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."
All I can think about is how with a new season of Bachelor In Paradise looming, there may soon be more Bachelor babies in our future. Hopefully, though, not all born in closets.
