Clare Crawley’s Past Relationships Prove She Has A History Of Putting Men In Their Place

The hairdresser and stylist first stepped foot in the mansion in 2014, and went on to take two turns on Bachelor In Paradise before eventually getting engaged on Bachelor Winter Games. It goes without saying that engagement didn't stick. But one thing has: putting men in their place. Crawly made a name for herself after she tore Juan Pablo Galavis a new one when she left The Bachelor as a runner up, and served similar ire to Christian Rauch during Bachelor Winter Games. This means she's more than capable of parsing through the 30-plus men who will be arriving at the mansion come her season and whittling them down to her final soulmate. Fuckboys don't stand a chance.