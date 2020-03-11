Clare Crawley’s Past Relationships Prove She Has A History Of Putting Men In Their Place

If there’s one thing Clare Crawley has proved time and time again, it’s that she’s able to hold her own against shady men. In that way, she’s basically been preparing for the role of Bachelorette since 2014, when she was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor. Standout moments include her conversation with him when he said their behavior during an interaction in the ocean would disappoint his daughter, but the line everyone remembers went down after he told her she would not be getting the final rose.