Clare Crawley’s Past Relationships Prove She Has A History Of Putting Men In Their Place

We're finally getting a Bachelorette who can show the increasingly younger Bachelor contestants how relationships are done. It's important enough on its own that Clare Crawley, who ABC announced last week would be taking the baton from Hannah Brown, is the oldest woman to assume the title at 38 — but there's also the added bonus that Clare's history on the franchise has been nothing but kick ass.
The hairdresser and stylist first stepped foot in the mansion in 2014, and went on to take two turns on Bachelor In Paradise before eventually getting engaged on Bachelor Winter Games. It goes without saying that engagement didn't stick. But one thing has: putting men in their place. Crawly made a name for herself after she tore Juan Pablo Galavis a new one when she left The Bachelor as a runner up, and served similar ire to Christian Rauch during Bachelor Winter Games. This means she's more than capable of parsing through the 30-plus men who will be arriving at the mansion come her season and whittling them down to her final soulmate. Fuckboys don't stand a chance.
Here's a closer look at Clare's past public relationships.
Juan Pablo Galavis, The Bachelor, 2014
If there’s one thing Clare Crawley has proved time and time again, it’s that she’s able to hold her own against shady men. In that way, she’s basically been preparing for the role of Bachelorette since 2014, when she was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor. Standout moments include her conversation with him when he said their behavior during an interaction in the ocean would disappoint his daughter, but the line everyone remembers went down after he told her she would not be getting the final rose.
“I lost respect for you because I’ll tell you what: I thought I knew what kinda man you were,” she said. “What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you.”
Zack Kalter, Bachelor In Paradise, 2014
Clare took two rounds on Bachelor In Paradise, but nothing stuck. The closest she came to finding love was with Zack Kalter from Desiree Hartsock’s season, and maybe also this raccoon, but she voluntarily left the show both times without a beau.
Christian Rauch, Bachelor Winter Games, 2018
Clare made her return to Bachelor Nation in 2018 for Bachelor Winter Games. Before getting engaged on the show, she had a brief stint with Christian Rauch from France’s Bachelor franchise, but the language barrier and inability to actually make it to a date rendered the whole thing dead on arrival.
Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Bachelor Winter Games, 2018
She later went on to date Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from The Bachelorette Canada. They ended things on the show but surprised viewers at the reunion with the news that they got back together. It was also there that Benoit proposed to Clare. They were engaged for around a month before announcing that they mutually decided to split, and Benoit has been Clare’s biggest cheerleader since she was announced as Bachelorette.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever
