Today, we live in a Bachelor world of Peter Weber, Colton Underwood, and Arie Luyendyk, Jr., but there was a time in which the men were not wishy-washy and they certainly didn’t change their mind at the end of every. single. season. (With the exception of one Jason Mesnick.) But before this new trend took hold, there was a strange disturbance in Bachelor Nation way back in 2014. Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis was underwhelming, mean, cranky, and overall Not Great, Bob. But now that Clare Crawley, from his season, has her own (temporarily postponed) moment to shine, is Juan Pablo now any different than Juan Pablo of yore? Well, don't get your hopes up.