Today, we live in a Bachelor world of Peter Weber, Colton Underwood, and Arie Luyendyk, Jr., but there was a time in which the men were not wishy-washy and they certainly didn’t change their mind at the end of every. single. season. (With the exception of one Jason Mesnick.) But before this new trend took hold, there was a strange disturbance in Bachelor Nation way back in 2014. Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis was underwhelming, mean, cranky, and overall Not Great, Bob. But now that Clare Crawley, from his season, has her own (temporarily postponed) moment to shine, is Juan Pablo now any different than Juan Pablo of yore? Well, don't get your hopes up.
Juan Pablo, then a Venezuelan professional soccer player, started his journey on Desiree Hartsock's 2013 season of The Bachelorette. He didn’t get much screen time and was eliminated early, but it was enough for producers to give the fan favorite his own season. This was big, because he was the first Latino Bachelor and the franchise's first non Generic White Dude lead. But once Juan Pablo’s season started, his bad attitude and general frowniness took over.
He told now-Bachelorette Clare Crawley that their consensual tryst in the ocean was a “mistake” that he wouldn’t want his daughter Camila seeing. Hello, slut-shaming. He said, “it’s okay” to every concern his contestants had and it got old fast. He refused to tell Nikki Ferrell, the winner of his season, that he loved her. (They broke up not long after the season was over.) Even Chris Harrison wasn’t thrilled with Juan Pablo. After the season wrapped, Harrison shared his disdain with Entertainment Tonight. “After the final rose it was a little unsatisfying, only because the end goal of our show is to end up with a couple," he said at the time. "But [Juan Pablo] just wouldn't give. And he just won't." Lastly, let’s not forget when Juan Pablo called the LGBTQ community a bunch of “perverts.” (He later apologized and claimed his message was misconstrued due a "language barrier.")
Today, according to his Instagram profile, he is an ex-professional soccer player and a “sports & music consultant.” I'm not 100 percent sure what that means, but his LinkedIn says he’s been employed by RedWine Management since 2016, which sounds a lot like a talent management agency to me.
JP did eventually get married, to Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos in 2017 after dating for a year, PEOPLE reported at the time. Of his marriage, Juan Pablo told Us Weekly in 2020, “The best part [of married life] is having someone you count on, Osmariel has been great in my life. Also she has became a great stepmom for Camila.”
Interestingly enough, there are, at present, no photos of Juan Pablo and Villalobos on his Instagram, and any previously embedded photos of the two of them from his Instagram on other sites now show up as "removed." That means they existed… and now they don’t. Villalobos also has no sign on Juan Pablo on her Instagram.
Though Juan Pablo has mostly moved on from The Bachelor, he just can’t help but get back into the fray. Old dog, old tricks. When Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, Juan Pablo took to Twitter with the clearly very important comment that Clare had been on his TV at least three times and all the men on her season were going to be too young for her.
I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.— Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020
Clare responded (rightfully so) that he "still cant [sic] practice compassion and kindness." Juan Pablo retorted that she didn’t take his comments the right way. "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love," he added.
And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness...— Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) March 14, 2020
Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare...— Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020
And suddenly, it’s 2013 and we’re back watching these two spar the way the did on The Bachelor the first time around. (This is what it was like. Exhausting.)
At this point, Juan Pablo should probably steer clear of Clare’s season, whenever it happens — he’s done with Bachelor Nation, it seems, and Bachelor Nation is pretty done with him, too.
