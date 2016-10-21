Chalk up another (super-rare) happy ending for The Bachelorette.
Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, who starred on the reality show's ninth season after failing to get the final rose from Sean Lowe on The Bachelor, has given birth to a baby boy, Us Weekly reports. Asher Wrigley Siegfried arrived on Wednesday, October 19, weighing in at 8 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches.
Asher is the first child for the fan favorite and husband Chris Siegfried, who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette. The couple wed in 2015.
"Words can't even express the amount of love we feel for our baby boy Asher," the proud mama shared in a statement to Us Weekly. "He has already brought so much joy into our lives in one day. He's strong, healthy, happy, playful, and warm. Chris and I are beyond blessed with this beautiful gift of life that we are excited to have as a part our family."
We can only assume they're making Chris Harrison godfather. How could they not?
He already has us wrapped around his precious little fingers! ❥❥❥ We are overjoyed to welcome the newest addition to our family, Asher Wrigley Siegfried. 💙👶🏻💙 Born yesterday, (10/19) happy, healthy and strong! We're sharing more of our excitement over at www.UsMagazine.com. #babyboy #Asher #heartmelted. . Thanks to everyone for all of the love and support throughout Asher's pregnancy! It really means a lot and we look forward to sharing this new chapter with you all. 😘
