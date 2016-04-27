Former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock is pregnant with her first child. In season nine, Hartsock chose Chris Siegfried in the finale of The Bachelorette season nine. The pair got engaged and then married in California last January. This February, they celebrated their anniversary and Valentine's Day in Maui. And their timing couldn't have been better. "I kind of knew, like, ‘You know something, I think I’m pregnant,'” the mom-to-be told UsWeekly. “We were in Hawaii, when we went for our one-year anniversary. That’s when we took a test and found out!”
How are the pair faring nearly three months later? "Each day is something new," says Hartsock, whose pregnancy cravings include Mexican and Italian. The 30-year-old Seattle native says that her hubby is a big help. “He’s just so supportive and if I’m craving ice cream, he’s like, ‘OK, let’s go get it!’” she shared. Siegfried added, “I get her whatever she needs." Atta boy.
