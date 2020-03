Clare Crawley Handled Juan Pablo’s Insult For Doing The Bachelorette With Total Grace

It’s been six years since Juan Pablo and Clare were on The Bachelor , and it looks like there might still be some bad blood between them. After what was definitely a questionable season of the show back in 2014, Juan Pablo ended up not choosing Clare for his final rose — and not proposing to anyone at all — and she had, well, a few choice words for him. “I lost respect for you because I’ll tell you what: I thought I knew what kinda man you were,” she said. “What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having [sic] a father like you.”