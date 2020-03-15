Clare Crawley Handled Juan Pablo’s Insult For Doing The Bachelorette With Total Grace

Despite production being delayed on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bachelorette Clare Crawley is making sure Bachelor Nation remains entertained. Case in point: firing back at former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis on Twitter after he shared an unnecessary comment about the ages of the men on the next season of the show. Clare, who was not chosen at Juan Pablo’s final rose ceremony, responded to his tweet with grace and more poise than he deserved, to be honest.
Juan Pablo slammed the ages of Clare’s men and joked about her getting “hit on by KIDS in their 20s.” Clare fired back at him — albeit politely — but he couldn’t even let her have the last word.
I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.— Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020
And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness...— Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) March 14, 2020
Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare...— Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020
Juan Pablo’s comments came up in regard to Clare’s recently announced Bachelors because Clare, who is 38, has made headlines as being the oldest Bachelorette. She sees her age as a good thing (as she should). "A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me it just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don't want, and what I won't settle for," she said on Good Morning America.
So take that, Juan Pablo.
It’s been six years since Juan Pablo and Clare were on The Bachelor, and it looks like there might still be some bad blood between them. After what was definitely a questionable season of the show back in 2014, Juan Pablo ended up not choosing Clare for his final rose — and not proposing to anyone at all — and she had, well, a few choice words for him. “I lost respect for you because I’ll tell you what: I thought I knew what kinda man you were,” she said. “What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having [sic] a father like you.”
Clare’s season of The Bachelorette is slated to premiere on ABC on May 18, but production has been halted because of concerns over the coronavirus. There’s no word yet on when filming will start or if the premiere date will be moved.
