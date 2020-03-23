Pro Tip: There Are 9 Must-See Bachelor Seasons Streaming Right Now

It's a tenuous time in Bachelor Nation right now. Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season has been delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear when it will resume filming. If this situation continues to go on, Bachelor in Paradise could also be postponed. But that doesn't mean we'll be totally without Bachelor Nation content in the coming months. Several old Bachelor seasons are streaming online for fans to watch (or rewatch).
Most of the episodes are on Amazon at a price, but a few seasons are free with the streaming site Tubi or a Netflix subscription. If you're not totally overloaded on Bachelor content post-Peter Weber's season, now is a great time to see how some of the previous Bachelor seasons unfolded. Weber is not actually the first contestant to get engaged and then change his mind after the show. It's happened twice before in Bachelor history, and both of those seasons are available online. Fans can also check out the Bachelor season that Crawley was on to get a sense of what kind of Bachelorette she might be. (Hint: an awesome one.)
Several of the previous 24 seasons are available to watch, but these are the nine most worth your time.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.