While Dean is likely going to have to be the one to bear the brunt of that emotional turmoil, Rachel will be forced to watch the two men work it out amongst themselves. Make no mistake about it. When meeting someone’s family for the first time, you have absolutely no authority to intervene in their affairs. Olivia from This Is Us overstepped this boundary with Kate , and I still hate her for it. As someone who is outspoken and strong-willed, as I imagine Rachel to be on some level, this is a less-than-ideal scenario. I can certainly think of a few things I’d rather do with a partner. If I was Rachel, I’d be a little nervous for sure.