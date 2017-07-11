Peter — who is the best, sorry, it’s not even close — gets the third and final one-on-one date. They take a helicopter ride over the stunning Swiss Alps before touching down on Glacier 3000 (how is that not an electronica band, but an actual glacier?) for some dog sledding, making this their second. Afterwards, they cozy up in the snow. Peter admits that there have been times when, watching her with all these other guys, he’s felt like leaving. She says she’s glad he stayed — and she remembers all too well what that feels like. Later, he tells her that, if he were to make it to the end, he wouldn’t propose unless he felt his whole heart was in it. Rachel appreciates his honesty, but she’s nevertheless a little shaken by it. That’s not say there was ever any doubt that America’s #1 Dreamboat was getting a rose.