It's always high stakes for an actor to play a real person, but the pressure was magnified for Netflix's Selena: The Series . The singer is such an icon and a beloved artist for so many. And since Jennifer Lopez already portrayed her in the 1997 biopic Selena, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Selena. However, the Selena series cast members were able to embody not just Selena, but all of her band and family members in their own way that still rings true to history.