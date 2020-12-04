Christian Serratos Is Living In Selena’s Universe

In life, we police women's bodies a lot, and it can be very judgmental, especially in this industry. I'm so attracted to the burlesque style, and I would love it if more people brought that into everyday or red carpet fashion. Hopefully I get to be a part of that change. But maybe by doing that, I can show people that there's still a businesswoman underneath. I realized that this fight is an added part of my job. We have to work a little harder, especially as women. You have to teach people how you will and will not be spoken to, but as a "minority" you've built in an extra job. It is what it is, but we're better for it.