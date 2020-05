5 Selena Fans Share How La Reina De Tejano Influenced Their Outlook On Beauty

At a time in the early 1990s when Latinas were few and far between in media, Quintanilla stood as much-needed representation for women in that underserved community. "Even though there were Latinas on TV, they had blonde hair and blue eyes," her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, told Refinery29 for the launch of MAC's second collection inspired by Selena . "There was never that representation of who we were, with darker hair and being fuller on the hips. Selena has made an impact in the beauty space by representing Latinas." Both collections from MAC sold out within hours, a quarter of a century after Quintanilla's tragic passing — further proof that her influence on beauty, as with music and fashion, transcends time.