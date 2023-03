Is It A Date Or Are We Just Hanging Out?

"I would suggest that before a 'date', we need to spend more time getting in the right head space and having fun with it ourselves," he says. "We live in a culture that sells us the idea that love is all about finding ' the one '. This can lead us to put a huge amount of pressure on a date as if this could be your only chance to find a 'soulmate'." Cheers suggests challenging these thoughts when they arise and reminding yourself that no matter what happens on this date (or even if it ends up being a hangout), you have worth. "If you can walk into it knowing you are good enough, and knowing that you already have important relationships in your life, it can take the pressure off," Cheers says.