The bills make my job scarier in a lot of ways. For example, in the pandemic when I was doing the Extragrams, I would go all around Austin and show up in people’s yards as part of my job. I never had an issue then. I never felt unsafe because this kind of rhetoric wasn’t being pushed the way it is now. Now I’m nervous just walking from my car to the gig. It is impacting my mental health to go to work — I am concerned for my safety. Even though nothing is different from what I used to do, it’s different because of what people are hearing about now. There are lies being pushed about us and the bills definitely start that and amplify that.