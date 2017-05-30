Your favorite Canadian songstress' music is finally receiving the theater treatment of your dreams. As reported by Buzzfeed, the Alanis Morissette musical is happening — for real this time.
Though the musical treatment — which will use songs from Morissette's famous album Jagged Little Pill, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2015 — was originally reported in 2013, it took the people behind the project a few years to get everything just right. And by "just right," I mean pretty much perfect.
Buzzfeed reports that Morissette will do the score (I mean, obviously) while Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt will make us cry with his arrangements of her songs. Will they be as amazing on a musical soundtrack as they are for belting out of the car window during road trips? Only time will tell.
Juno and Young Adult scribe Diablo Cody will write the book, and Diane Paulus, who was nominated for the Best Director Tony Award for the 2009 revival of Hair, will direct the show.
Morissette has yet to speak out about the adaptation on social media, but she did issue a statement that should make her fans very hype. Speaking to Playbill, Morisette stated:
"This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."
Fans won't have to wait too long to see the show. (If you don't count the four years we've been waiting since the musical was first announced, of course.) The musical will come to the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts in May of 2018, so maybe start planning your New England adventures now.
Man, isn't it all just so ironic?
