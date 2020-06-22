8 Beauty Buys That Support Pride In A Meaningful Way

The whole world gets a little more colorful when Pride Month rolls around — and that applies to the beauty department, too. Brands use the Pride flag's vibrant rainbow pattern to outfit products in support of the LGBTQ+ community each year, but real allyship goes beyond a change in packaging: It requires companies to put their money where it counts, which is back into organizations that aid and uplift the community.
This year's batch of products that give back is particularly cute, and includes CBD-infused glitter bath bombs for a self-care soak, rainbow-printed face masks, and colorful lashes for when you're feeling fancy. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite buys that are just one way to celebrate and show your support during Pride Month.
