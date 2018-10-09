Dramatic Trailer For Making A Murderer Season 2 Promises Even More Suspense

Making a Murderer is back, and promises to be more suspenseful and controversial than ever. Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the popular true crime series, nearly three years after the season 1 premiere in 2015.
The series follows Steven Avery, who was arrested in 2005 for the murder of photographer Theresa Halbach. Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison. The first season of Making a Murderer explored the evidence in both cases, calling into question whether Avery was framed and Dassey's confession was coerced. Avery was previously released in 2003 after being imprisoned for 18 years based on a false conviction.
The show's second season will continue Avery's story with a new cast of characters, following the post-conviction process as attorneys continue to argue for his innocence or guilt. The trailer opens with a montage of photos of Avery, “Sometimes it feels like you wanna cry but you can’t,” he says in a voiceover, adding, “I didn’t think all these people would care.”
This season promises to be hyper aware of the first season’s fame, but it seems unlikely that the tone will be any more objective. The trailer focuses heavily on Avery’s lawyer, Laura Nirider, and her determination to free her client. Dassey had his conviction overturned in June, but the prosecution appealed and the original conviction was upheld. Both Dassey and Avery remain in prison.
Making A Murderer returns to Netflix October 19. Watch the trailer, below.
