Netflix Is Dropping 14 New Treats On Friday — Here's What's Worth Watching

That's where we came in. We investigated all 14 new projects, figured out what every single one is about, and decided which ones to see or skip this weekend and beyond. We’re so helpful, four options are already out of the running: kids movies Larva Island and Gnome Alone, along with little-talked-about docuseries Ask The Doctor (it doesn’t even have a trailer) and even less-talked-about Accidentally In Love (it lacks both a trailer and a Netflix page).