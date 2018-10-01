Spooktober Is Finally Here With 31 Days Of Halloween Favorites

Get out your popcorn and prepare to be frightened! Halloween has come early this year with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.
This year, Freeform has expanded its usual 13 Nights of Halloween to a full month. The focus is on Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, as both films celebrate their 25th anniversary. The programming begins tonight with the two classics.
This year, Freeform is going all-out, transforming Hollywood’s Lombardi House into a haunted house. The haunted house experience will include an interactive graveyard and the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, complete with their infamous giant cauldron. The house is open from October 4 to October 9.
For those who don’t feel like making the trip to Hollywood, the Freeform lineup will close with a Hocus Pocus marathon on Halloween morning. Five hours of the Sanderson sisters? Sign us up.
The rest of the lineup includes Halloween and thrilling favorites such as The Addams Family, Jurassic Park, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There are also a few less familiar titles, like The Final Girls, a slasher comedy from 2015 starring Taissa Farmiga, Nina Dobrev, and Alexander Ludwig.
The season of Halloween movies has officially begun. Whether you're keeping up with Freeform's spooky offerings on Twitter, browsing Netflix for a new horror film, or planning your costume for the big night, it's time to celebrate Spooktober.
The full spooky lineup is included below.
Monday, October 1
5pm ParaNorman
7:10pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm Hocus Pocus
12am ParaNorman
Tuesday, October 2
5pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30pm Hocus Pocus
8:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
12am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, October 3
4pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
9pm Monster House
12am The Final Girls
Thursday, October 4
5pm ParaNorman
7pm Monster House
9pm The Addams Family (1991)
12am Teen Spirit
Friday, October 5
12:30pm The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10pm The Addams Family (1991)
8:20pm The Goonies
12am The Breakfast Club
Saturday, October 6
7am The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10am Monster House
12:20pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55pm The Goonies
7:35pm Hocus Pocus
9:45pm Maleficent
11:50pm Warm Bodies
Sunday, October 7
7am Monster House
9:10am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40am The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50pm Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25pm Hocus Pocus
6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
8:40pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20pm Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 8
11am ParaNorman
1pm Mrs. Doubtfire
4pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm The Addams Family (1991)
12am Clue (1985)
Tuesday, October 9
3pm Jurassic Park (1993)
6pm The Addams Family (1991)
8pm Mrs. Doubtfire
12am Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 10
3pm The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6pm Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm Hocus Pocus
12am ParaNorman
Thursday, October 11
4:30pm ParaNorman
6:40pm Hocus Pocus
8:50pm Despicable Me
12am The Boxtrolls
Friday, October 12
2pm The Boxtrolls
4:10pm Disney’s Bolt
6:20pm Despicable Me
8:30pm Disney’s Frozen
12am Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13
7am ParaNorman
9:05am Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10am Disney’s Bolt
1:15pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50pm Hocus Pocus
5pm Disney’s Frozen
7:25pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
9:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
12am The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14
7am Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30am The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10am The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm Hocus Pocus
3:25pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
5:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
8pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
9pm Hotel Transylvania
11pm The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, October 15
4pm ParaNorman
6pm Hotel Transylvania
8pm The Parent Trap (1998)
12am Monster House
Tuesday, October 16
3:30pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30pm Monster House
6:30pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55pm Hocus Pocus
12am Disney’s Mulan
Wednesday, October 17
2pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30pm Disney’s Mulan
6:30pm Hocus Pocus
8:30pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12am The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, October 18
4pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm The Addams Family (1991)
12am Maggie
Friday, October 19
3:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10pm The Goonies
8:50pm Hotel Transylvania
12am Monster House
Saturday, October 20
7am Monster House
9:00am Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
11:40am The Goonies
2:20pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00pm Hotel Transylvania
6:05pm Hocus Pocus
8:15pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
9:45pm Hocus Pocus
11:55pm The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 21
7am Halloween Magic
8am Spooky Buddies
10:05am The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:10pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50pm The Addams Family (1991)
4:00pm Hocus Pocus
6:10pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
7:40pm Hocus Pocus
9:50pm Maleficent
11:55pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, October 22
4pm Maleficent
6:10pm Hocus Pocus
8:20pm The Witches of Eastwick
12amWarm Bodies
Tuesday, October 23
3pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm The Witches of Eastwick
8:50pm The Addams Family (1991)
12am Monster House
Wednesday, October 24
4pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5pm Monster House
7pm The Addams Family (1991)
9pm Hotel Transylvania
12am Spooky Buddies
Thursday, October 25
4pm Jurassic Park (1993)
7pm Hotel Transylvania
9pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12am The Final Girls
Friday, October 26
11:30am Jurassic Park (1993)
2:35pm The Lost World: Jurassic Park
5:40pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:50pm Hocus Pocus
10:00pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
12am Teen Spirit
Saturday, October 27
7am Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20pm The Addams Family (1991)
2:30pm Hocus Pocus
4:40pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
6:50pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
9:20pm Hotel Transylvania
11:25pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55pm ParaNorman
Sunday, October 28
7am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40am The Addams Family
11:50am Hocus Pocus
2pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
4:35pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University
7:05pm Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm Hocus Pocus
11:20pm The Goonies
Monday, October 29
4:30pm The Goonies
7:10pm Disney’s Big Hero 6
9:20pm 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, October 30
1:30pm Disney’s Big Hero 6
3:40pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
4:40pm Hocus Pocus
6:45pm The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55pm The Addams Family (1991)
12am Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 31
Hocus Pocus Marathon
7:30am Hocus Pocus
11am Hocus Pocus
1:10pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
2:40pm Hocus Pocus
4:45pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
5:45pm Hocus Pocus
7:50pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
8:50pm Hocus Pocus
12am Hocus Pocus
