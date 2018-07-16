Hocus Pocus subtly insinuates that a person's virginity — specifically, a boy's virginity — should be a source of shame. At the start of the movie, Allison declines to light the candle, implying that she's not a virgin. Frankly, if she were the one to have lit the candle unleashing the Sanderson Sisters, I doubt any jokes would be made at her expense. We live in a culture in which girls' virginity is still fetishized and praised in certain segments of the population, with promise rings and purity balls. Allison's decision to remain a virgin would be lauded, not ridiculed. Max's virginity, on the other hand, is seen as something he was too sexually incompetent to offload.