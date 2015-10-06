Story from Movies

30 (Kinda Dirty) Quotes You Won't Believe Are From Disney Movies

Jessica Chou
Photo: Courtesy of Disney.
As a kid, all the movies you watch appear innocent. How many adult jokes flew over our heads as children? There's Shaggy in Scooby-Doo expressing his love for Mary Jane, Mrs. Doubtfire's occasional graphic language, and the list goes on.

Of course, plenty of "adult" moments happened in Disney movies as well. Pixar is notorious for slipping adult humor into their films (e.g., the "hooker" in Toy Story). Often, when you take certain quotes out of context, they become a bit more, well, colorful. Ahead, 30 quotes from Disney movies that you'll think twice about from now on. Apologies in advance for ruining your childhood. We all have to grow up some time.
1 of 30
“Barely even friends, then somebody bends, unexpectedly." — "Tale As Old As Time," Beauty & The Beast
2 of 30
"I thought the Earth wasn’t supposed to move until the honeymoon." — Genie, Aladdin
3 of 30
“I don’t usually leave the asylum in the middle of the night, but he said you’d make it worth my while.” — Monsieur D'Arque, Beauty & The Beast
4 of 30
"Hey cutie! Wanna pollinate with a real bug?" — Fly Brother, A Bug's Life
5 of 30
"Red, can you move over? I want to get a look at that sexy hot rod." — Lizzie, Cars
6 of 30
"The party lasted an entire week, and honestly, I don't remember most of it." — Flynn, Tangled
7 of 30
"Oh, he was a persistent little bugger for a two-cylinder. Finally I said, 'All right, one little drive.'" — Lizzie, Cars
8 of 30
"I was just imagining a rope around that beautiful neck." — Frollo

“I know what you were 'imagining.'" — Esmeralda, Hunchback of Notre Dame
9 of 30
"Foot size doesn’t matter. " — Anna, Frozen
10 of 30
"I need somebody who can…handle him as a man." — Hades, Hercules
11 of 30
"This one we caught sticking his bumper where it didn’t belong." — Acer, Cars 2
12 of 30
"Her quote ‘engagement’ is a flex arrangement." — "Fixer Upper," Frozen
13 of 30
"Well, you know how men are. They think 'No' means 'Yes' and 'Get lost!' means, 'Take me, I'm yours.'" — Megara, Hercules
14 of 30
"Slip into silent slumber. Sail on a silver mist. Slowly but surely, your senses will cease to resist. Trust in me. Just in me. Shut your eyes, and trust in me." — "Trust in Me," The Jungle Book
15 of 30
"You married Elastigirl?... Oh! And got biz-zay!" — Syndrome, The Incredibles
16 of 30
"Did they give you a name along with all those rippling pectorals?" — Megara, Hercules
17 of 30
"Well, I think you need to be more…flexible." — Elastigirl, The Incredibles
18 of 30
“I've got gadgets and gizmos aplenty...I want more.” — "Part of Your World," The Little Mermaid
19 of 30
"His thing with the reindeer… That’s a little outside of nature’s laws!" — "Fixer Upper," Frozen
20 of 30
"When Andy plays with you, it’s like, even though you’re not moving, you feel like you’re alive.” — Woody, Toy Story 2
21 of 30
"Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me…” — Mike, Monsters, Inc.
22 of 30
"Darling it’s better down where it’s wetter." — "Under the Sea," The Little Mermaid
23 of 30
"I don’t do that tongue thing!" — Mushu, Mulan
24 of 30
"Hey, no one takes my wife’s mouth except me." — Mr. Potato Head, Toy Story 3
25 of 30
"One can get too familiar with vegetables, you know!" — Skinner, Ratatouille
26 of 30
"I’ve never felt so good before. This empty place inside of me is filling up. I simply cannot get enough." — "What's This?," The Nightmare Before Christmas
27 of 30
"Now scrub good an' hard, it can't be denied that he'll look mighty cute as soon as he's dried." — The dwarves, Snow White
28 of 30
"Head down...arms in...knees apart?" — Flynn, Tangled
29 of 30
"Whaddya say I get someone else to watch the sheep tonight?" — Bo Peep, Toy Story
30 of 30
"That cherry-chasing dot-muncher..." — Ralph, Wreck-It Ralph
